Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME’s Judiciary now begs RUTO for money to build another Supreme Court – Look!





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The Judicial Service Commission of Kenya has appealed to President William Ruto to help build a new Supreme Court Building.

Speaking in Nairobi during the celebrations to mark the 12th anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court in Kenya, the Registrar of the Judiciary Winfrida Mokaya asked Ruto to prioritise allocating money for the construction of a new Supreme Court Building, noting that it will enhance service delivery.

“Your Excellency, as discussed this morning, your attention was drawn to the need for a modern Supreme Court building, a space that would foster judicial discourse and provide an optimal working environment for our judges,’’ Mokaya stated.

According to the Judiciary, a design competition was already running to get the best design ideas from architectural creatives.

“We are currently in the process of a design competition for a modern Supreme Court building with contemporary design and functionality required for its important judicial role,’’ Mokaya added.

According to the Registrar, the Supreme Court buildings had outlived their functionality since they had lasted for over 93 years.

This, the Registrar revealed, has prevented the court users' access to modern functional facilities that are in line with the modern requirements.

"The building is nearly a century old and its architecture does not serve the present needs of the Supreme Court. It is internal design is far from being functionally adequate,’’ Mokaya implored.

"The building as it is does not embody the gravitas of the role of the Supreme Court as envisaged in the Constitution."

"Your Excellency you also noted this morning as you walked in that from the plate at the entrance of this building, the building was put up in 1930, that is 80 years ago before our new constitution,’’ she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST