Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME’s Judiciary now begs RUTO for money to build another Supreme Court – Look!

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The Judicial Service Commission of Kenya has appealed to President William Ruto to help build a new Supreme Court Building.
Speaking in Nairobi during the
celebrations to mark the 12th anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme
Court in Kenya, the Registrar of the Judiciary Winfrida Mokaya asked Ruto
to prioritise allocating money for the construction of a new Supreme Court
Building, noting that it will enhance service delivery.
“Your Excellency, as discussed
this morning, your attention was drawn to the need for a modern Supreme Court
building, a space that would foster judicial discourse and provide an optimal
working environment for our judges,’’ Mokaya stated.
According to the Judiciary, a
design competition was already running to get the best design ideas from
architectural creatives.
“We are currently in the process
of a design competition for a modern Supreme Court building with contemporary
design and functionality required for its important judicial role,’’ Mokaya
added.
According to the Registrar, the
Supreme Court buildings had outlived their functionality since they
had lasted for over 93 years.
This, the Registrar revealed,
has prevented the court users' access to modern functional facilities that are
in line with the modern requirements.
"The building is nearly a
century old and its architecture does not serve the present needs of the
Supreme Court. It is internal design is far from being functionally adequate,’’
Mokaya implored.
"The building as it is does not
embody the gravitas of the role of the Supreme Court as envisaged in the
Constitution."
"Your Excellency you also noted
this morning as you walked in that from the plate at the entrance of this
building, the building was put up in 1930, that is 80 years ago before our new
constitution,’’ she added.
