Former Daily Nation Senior Editor WAYUA MULI reveals what MATIANG’I did to her - This man is vindictive!





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Seasoned Kenyan journalist and former Daily Nation editor Wayua Muli has accused Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i of using his influence during the previous regime to try and get her fired.

Taking to her X account, Wayua said that although she was just a small fish in a big pond, Matiang’i tried his best to ensure that she lost her job at the giant media house, for failing to toe the line.

Wayua implied that Matiang’i is not fit to be the President, adding that he would be a very ruthless dictator.

“My beef with Matiang’i is very personal - let me just declare it here, in public. Dude tried his best to get me fired, even though I was just a small fish in a big pond. But he made it his business to put me out of pocket. What do you think he will do to all dissenters,’’ she tweeted.

Her remarks come after word got out that Matiang’i has hired a global lobbying firm at KSh 32 million to rally support for his speculated presidential candidacy.

Their mandate allegedly includes lobbying international organisations to rally support for Matiang’i’s candidacy.

While Matiang’i has not officially declared his candidacy, the developments signal significant groundwork for what could be a high-stakes contest in the 2027 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.