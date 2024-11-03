I was just enjoying my life - The elderly man who posted photos of multiple women he has had ‘fun’ with says after he was arrested! Some ladies are married.





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - The Bauchi State Hisbah Board has arrested an elderly man who went viral after posting multiple photos of his ex-girlfriends.

The man identified as Alhaji Bala Mohammed, from the Dass local government area of Bauchi State is the talk of social media after the photos of him together with over 50 women, many of them in compromising positions, went viral.

Word has it that Bala was arrested after some of his former girlfriends who are now married, reported him to the board.

Mohammed, however, said he has regretted hurting Muslims in northern Nigeria who might have found his lifestyle despicable.

Speaking at the Bauchi Hisbah Board office, Mohammed said he was enjoying his life and no one has the right to stop him, since the country is a secular state.

He went on to disclose that some of the pictures were taken 20 years ago when he was enjoying his leisure time, and it was his Facebook friends who shared the old memory recently.

“I took some pictures 20 years ago with the women I dated for pleasure and to express my enjoyment. So, some people now discovered the pictures and began to reshare them, a situation that caused discomfort to the women in the pictures," said Bala

According to him, he shared the pictures years back but none of the women complained until now, saying “Maybe it is some people who are instigating them.”

“I’m extending my apologies to the women who were offended but everyone has his own way of life. I did it because of pleasure and I’m living a secular life, not a religious one," he said.

Bala, who dismissed claims that the women were married when they dated, insisted that none of them was married and dared them to prove him wrong, maintaining that he had no remorse over what happened

“Even though I am old, I want to get married to have even two children before I die. My only regret is that my people in the north who are religious are hurt by this but am enjoying my secular life,” he added.

