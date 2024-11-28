Jumia Kenya employees lament over Ksh 11 pay rise amid tough economic times.





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Employees working for e-commerce giant Jumia Kenya have raised concerns about alleged mistreatment by outsourcing company Volt Biz Solutions reportedly founded by some of the store's own staff.

Yes, you read that right.



An outsourcing company founded by Jumia employees, a curious twist in the corporate world where one arm seemingly works to manage the other.



But what happens when those entrusted with managing the workforce become part of the problem themselves?



Sources claim that Volt Biz Solutions which handles employment matters for Jumia Kenya allegedly offers three-month contracts to workers irrespective of their years of service.



It is said that some employees who have reportedly worked with Jumia for as long as six years are yet to be confirmed or provided with permanent contracts.



This temporary arrangement, sources claim, leaves workers vulnerable to sudden termination or non-renewal.



Recent reports also point to a controversial salary adjustment reportedly adding only Ksh 11 to employees daily pay.



Previously, employees are said to have received Ksh 1,182 shillings per day, with the recent raise described as a minimal token.



Workers also describe a high-pressure environment marked by micro-management, constant fear of job loss, and a lack of response to grievances.



The mistreatment allegedly stems from specific individuals within Volt Biz Solutions, including Sandra Giathi, Rispah Obure, Nancy, and Anne, who are said to have fostered a challenging working atmosphere for Jumia employees.



"Hi, Nyakundi. Kindly hide my identity with the information I will share with you.

"I work with Jumia Kenya and lately we are being mistreated as employees. There’s a group of employees from Jumia who set up an outsourcing company called Volt Biz Solutions but this company has been nothing short of a nightmare for us.

"The worst part is that they never want to confirm employees even those who have worked for six years.

"Instead, they offer three-month contracts that they can terminate or fail to renew at any time. If you raise any concerns they will simply ignore you.

"Recently, they made a minimal salary adjustment adding only 11 shillings to our daily pay.

"Previously we were being paid Ksh 1,182 a day and now after the increase, it’s just Ksh 1,193. But with all the pressure micromanaging and constant fear of losing our jobs the raise feels insignificant.

"The stress is overwhelming and people are quitting because of it. The moment you complain, you're at risk of being fired.

"The image I shared shows the recent salary increase, and it’s just a symbol of how little they value us. We’re fed up.

"We’re working for Jumia, but we’re employed by people who seem to care only about their own benefit. Please help share this because they don’t understand what we’re going through. The job itself is not secure and they’re not confirming employees at all.

"Then there are the likes of Sandra Giathi, Rispah Obure, Nancy and Anne Warigia.

"These ladies are a nightmare to employees working for Jumia Kenya. #RejectVoltManagement. It’s owned by Risper Obure but it’s a secret they’re trying to keep hidden since she’s the head of HR for both Jumia Kenya and Uganda."

