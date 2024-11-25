I will form a coalition that will make the KIBAKI coalition in 2002 look like child’s play - GACHAGUA vows to send RUTO home in 2027.





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted at forming a gargantuan coalition that will send President William Ruto home by 8 am in 2027.

Speaking in Kangari, Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a County on Sunday, Gachagua who was accompanied by Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro and his Gatanga counterpart, Edward Muriu, revealed plans to establish a formidable political movement in 2025, aiming to reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua expressed confidence that the movement would be a game-changer, vowing to rally Mt. Kenya region voters and protect their interests.

"The political movement that will start in this mountain in 2025. 2002 will look like a joke. We shall join other Kenyans to get on the right trajectory and define our destiny," he stated.

He asserted that the movement’s primary goal would be to challenge President William Ruto’s leadership and potentially send him packing in the next election.

The vocal leader reiterated his commitment to defending the interests of the mountain region, emphasising his mission to ensure its voters are not taken for granted in future elections.

