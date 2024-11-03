Broke DJ MO moves to Mwihoko after being kicked out by SIZE 8 from their Lavington home - He is being housed by a friend





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Fast-fading gospel deejay Sammy Muraya alias Dj Mo is currently being housed by a friend in Mwihoko after his estranged wife Size 8 reportedly kicked him out of their Lavington home after going broke.

According to sources, DJ MO is being housed by a friend after Size 8 chased him away from their posh Lavington mansion two months ago, following their publicized break up.

They moved into the mansion in 2019 when he was at the top of his career, bagging several lucrative corporate deals.

Reports indicate that DJ MO has been struggling financially after his fame dwindled, with no shows and deals to maintain their lavish lifestyle,

Size 8 has been footing the bills and paying school fees for their kids at an international school after DJ MO went broke.

We understand that the troubled gospel deejay even sold his Range Rover at a throwaway price.

On August 1, Size 8 surprised her fans by announcing that she is now single, signaling the end of her 11-year marriage to DJ Mo.

She mentioned that while some marriages work out, others don’t.

Her announcement led to widespread speculation, with fans wondering if the breakup was genuine or perhaps a publicity stunt.

However, on August 17, in a video posted on social media, Size 8 revealed that she was the one who initiated the separation from DJ Mo.

She explained that she had no other choice.



“I am a believer in marriage. I love marriage… It’s not easy to leave someone you love. I don’t hate Mr. Muraya at all,” Size 8 expressed.

She further shared her deep feelings for DJ Mo, saying, “On the contrary, I love him dearly. If you cut my heart open, you would find him there. I love him dearly, but for me to reach a point where I requested a separation, it’s because I had no other option.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.