"I want to follow Jesus" – 22-year-old announces retirement from football







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Swiss midfielder Silvan Wallner has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 22, citing his desire to "follow Jesus Christ" and observe the Sabbath as his reasons.

The young defender, who started his professional career with FC Zurich in 2020, has accumulated over 100 appearances, playing for two other clubs, Wil and BW Linz, where he signed a two-year contract in September.

In a statement released by Blau-Weiß Linz, Wallner said, "I am a devout Christian, and I read the Bible. I make my own decisions about my life.

"I wish to follow Jesus Christ, and as a result, the biblical day of rest has become important to me.

"As a footballer, this means that I no longer want to play professionally on Saturdays.

"This is my personal conviction, which I have reached in the last few days. I am not yet a member of any church.

"I say a big thank you to all the people who have accompanied and supported me in my sporting career."

Wallner has played 5 times for Blau-Weiß Linz this season, with his last game a 1-2 defeat against TSV Hartberg at the end of October.

Additionally, Wallner was part of the Swiss U21 national team as recently as October, with his last appearance coming in early September during a 1-2 loss to Albania.