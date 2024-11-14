Roma re-appoint CLAUDIO RANIERI for third time as new head coach







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Italian football club, Roma have re-appointed Claudio Ranieri as their head coach for a third time.

Roma confirmed the appointment on Thursday and said Ranieri will transition into a "senior executive role" upon the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign, adding he will "have input" in the appointment of the club's next head coach.

A club statement said: "At the conclusion of the season, Claudio will transition into a senior executive role, where he will be an adviser to the ownership on all sporting matters at the club. The search for a future coach will proceed over the next months."

The 73-year-old famously won a Premier League title with Leicester in 2015/16 - the club's first in history -having previously spent time managing Chelsea.

He joined Roma in 2019 on a short-term basis in his second spell with the Italian side, having previously managed them 10 years earlier.

The former Premier League champion will now look to turn things around at the club, who have won just three matches in a poor start to their Serie A campaign.

Former manager Ivan Juric was sacked after just 12 matches in charge of the club, having joined the club in September following the departure of Daniele De Rossi - who himself had been appointed in January to replace Jose Mourinho.