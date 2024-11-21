I am not broke, I earn a monthly salary of Sh 1.2 million - Senator KAREN NYAMU brags.





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Nominated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senator, Karen Nyamu, has dismissed claims that she is broke.

Earlier this week, auctioneers were seen at Karen Nyamu's residence attempting to evict her over rent arrears.

Taking to social media, Nyamu was quick to point out that her monthly salary is Sh1.2 million and she is not broke.

“My salary itself is Sh1.2 million and if I stay somewhere I am paying rent, I will not have a problem doing it.

“If I have not paid rent or if there is any dispute, it is not because I do not have money,” she said.

She added that wrangles and disputes arise in every situation, and “it can be boss-employee or friends.”

“It is true there is a dispute, but I am not broke; I do not gamble,” she said.

The nominated senator went on to state that the government has given lawmakers a good mortgage.

“I am okay. I have not been auctioned, but there is a small wrangle. I will handle it,” she stated.

“I have seen the video purporting to show me being auctioned. There was no house there, do I live by the roadside.”

Allegations have surfaced that some properties belonging to the nominated senator are being auctioned over rent arrears exceeding Sh1 million.

