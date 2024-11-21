See how DONALD KIPKORIR blasted CS OPIYO WANDAYI for saying ADANI Group will continue working with Kenya despite massive bribery allegations in the U.S.





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has criticized Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi for stating that the Adani Group will continue collaborating with the Kenyan government, despite its founder, Gautam Adani, being charged with fraud in the United States.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Energy Committee on Thursday, Wandayi said that the indictment will not affect the Ksh.95 billion power transmission deal with Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).

In his defense, Wandayi argued that at the time the deal was signed, Adani had passed due diligence and demonstrated a credible history in executing similar projects.

"Would these emerging reports in any way affect the delivery of this project? We can't tell, why? Because they are not related to this project," Opiyo said.

In response, Donald Kipkorir dismissed Wandayi's defense, asserting that being declared a thief in the United States automatically makes one a thief in Kenya under Public-Private Partnership guidelines.

“Hon. Opiyo Wandayi, our Minister for Energy says if you are a Thief in India, we can’t call you a Thief in Kenya!

"Our AG Madam Dorcas Oduor should advise Hon. Wandayi that the PPP Act states that if you are suspected of being a thief in India or the US, we will assume you are a thief!” Kipkorir wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST