NURU OKANGA’s posho mill that he bought with OSCAR SUDI’s money stolen by unknown people.





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Jacaranda Grounds-based political activist Nuru Okanga is counting losses after the posho mill he bought using financial donations from Oscar Sudi was reportedly stolen.

Nuru set up the posho mill at his village home in September this year after receiving Ksh 700,000 from the Kapsaret MP.

The outspoken political figure used part of the funds to purchase the equipment worth KSh 139,000, setting his sights on a new chapter as a budding entrepreneur.

"Yes, I indeed received KSh 700,000 from Oscar Sudi, and I am very grateful. I bought a posho mill for KSh 139,000, and that will be my business in the village.

"It’s a good business. He will send me the balance when I return to Nairobi,” Okanga said back then.

Some unknown people have stolen the posho mill at night, barely two months after setting up the business

The theft incident was a subject of discussion at Jacaranda Grounds.

