Huge boost for RAILA as a top contender in the AUC race drops out and backs his bid – Look! BABA has already won this!

Thursday, November 28, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s push to clinch the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship has gained significant momentum.
This is after Mauritius withdrew
its candidate and threw its support behind Raila.
The announcement was made by
Pauline Njoroge, a key member of Raila's campaign team.
Njoroge revealed that Mauritius'
new Prime Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, conveyed his country’s decision during a
phone call with President William Ruto.
“Mauritius, which had submitted
a candidate for AUC chairmanship will now support Raila Odinga’s bid. This was
communicated today by the new Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, during a phone
call with President Ruto," Njoroge stated.
The decision represents a shift
in strategy for Mauritius, whose previous candidate had been endorsed by former
Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.
Ramgoolam's rise to power
following a closely contested election has brought new priorities to Mauritius’
foreign policy, with a clear focus on aligning with Raila’s AUC bid.
"The Mauritius candidate
had been endorsed by the former PM Pravind Jugnauth, who lost to Navin in
recently held elections," added Njoroge.
The withdrawal of the Mauritius
candidate is a significant boost for Raila, who has been rallying support from
across the continent.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
