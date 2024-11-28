Enough is enough! Stop lying to Kenyans by making new promises – Evangelical Churches tell RUTO point blank

Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Evangelical churches in Kenya have criticized President William Ruto for making additional promises to the public, accusing him of overpromising without delivering on previous commitments.
In a statement, the clergymen
urged Ruto to focus on delivering tangible results instead of making additional
promises to the public.
Led by Bishop Kepha Omae, the
Kenya Coalition of Church Alliance and Ministries (KCCCAM) called on Ruto to
prioritize delivering on his promises, especially on flagship projects.
The clergymen emphasized the
need for a scorecard to assess Ruto's achievements since taking office.
Omae also criticized the government
for failing to hold corrupt officials accountable, urging greater efforts to
tackle the vice within the administration.
"The government's failure
to punish corrupt officials and recover stolen public funds is unacceptable.
There seems to be a general feeling from Kenyans that the top leadership is
involved in corruption, which is why it is condoning this evil," Omae
said.
Bishop Omae further stated that
it is high time the Kenya Kwanza government walks the talk and fights
corruption in the country.
At the same time, Omae
highlighted the growing challenges in the health sector following the
introduction of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), calling for an urgent
review of the system to address these issues.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
