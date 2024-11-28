Enough is enough! Stop lying to Kenyans by making new promises – Evangelical Churches tell RUTO point blank





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Evangelical churches in Kenya have criticized President William Ruto for making additional promises to the public, accusing him of overpromising without delivering on previous commitments.

In a statement, the clergymen urged Ruto to focus on delivering tangible results instead of making additional promises to the public.

Led by Bishop Kepha Omae, the Kenya Coalition of Church Alliance and Ministries (KCCCAM) called on Ruto to prioritize delivering on his promises, especially on flagship projects.

The clergymen emphasized the need for a scorecard to assess Ruto's achievements since taking office.

Omae also criticized the government for failing to hold corrupt officials accountable, urging greater efforts to tackle the vice within the administration.

"The government's failure to punish corrupt officials and recover stolen public funds is unacceptable. There seems to be a general feeling from Kenyans that the top leadership is involved in corruption, which is why it is condoning this evil," Omae said.

Bishop Omae further stated that it is high time the Kenya Kwanza government walks the talk and fights corruption in the country.

At the same time, Omae highlighted the growing challenges in the health sector following the introduction of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), calling for an urgent review of the system to address these issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST