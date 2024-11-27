Did RUTO lie to Kenyans that he had cancelled Adani deals? High Court now wants further proof and not just the president’s word





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - The High Court of Kenya has banned President William Ruto’s government from further engaging the controversial Adani Group over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) takeover until a pending case is determined.

The petition was filed by Tony Gachoka, Mt. Kenya Jurists, Wiper Party, Democratic Action Party (Kenya), and Jubilee Party who sought court orders to halt the JKIA takeover by Adani.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye in his ruling, prohibited Adani from taking over management and assets at JKIA.

Further, the Court ordered the government to table evidence to substantiate the cancellation of the contentious deal with Adani, which Ruto announced during the State of the Nation address last week.

Through its legal team, Adani Group filed a request before the court to be removed from the case.

Lawyer Ezra Makori representing the Indian Conglomerate argued that the company had not yet concluded an agreement with Kenya’s government, and as such, there was nothing to cancel.

According to Adani's legal representatives, the agreements with the government were still in the preliminary stages, and no binding contract had been signed.

The government’s lawyer, Dennis Mosota, informed the court that no formal notice or documentation regarding the cancellation of the Adani deal had been received.

He further stated that no contract had been signed between the parties, and therefore, there was no contractual obligation to cancel. The next hearing was scheduled for January 2025.

