Hue and cry as Eldoret residents take to the streets to protest 300% hike in water prices thanks to President RUTO – Look!





Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Since President William Ruto elevated his hometown, Eldoret, to city status, life has become increasingly difficult for poor residents.

This is after residents took to the streets to protest the 300 per cent increase in water tariffs without notice.

According to the residents, Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (Eldowas), which manages water in the county, raised water prices without consultation, leaving many frustrated.

The angry residents told the press that their pleas to bring down the tariffs fell on deaf ears, with the company stating that Eldoret’s new city status justified the higher charges.

However, some of the protestors did not believe this should have been the case as the 300 per cent increase had led to some residents paying more for their water bill than their rent.

The sewage service price has also been set at 75 per cent of the water bill further deepening the crisis for some residents who find it hard to afford the steep prices.

Following this increase, several residents noted that several other services in the city including the food industry had become increasingly expensive, and the residents argue that this is making the city one of the most expensive to live in in Kenya.

“When we visit hotels and restaurants, they are also complaining about the bills and they have said they will pass it on to the consumer so we might start paying double and triple for food,” another resident stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST