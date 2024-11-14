After misleading RUTO to overtax Kenyans, Molo MP KURIA KIMANI appointed to lead African Young Parliamentarians

Thursday, November 14, 2024 – National Assembly Finance Chair and Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria was on Tuesday elected to serve as the inaugural chairperson of the Africa Young Parliamentarians Network (AYPN).
In a statement, the lawmaker
thanked fellow AYPN members for electing him into the seat after the conclusion
of the Conference on Corruption, Fiscal Justice, and Digital Governance.
“I thanked the leaders for
entrusting me with the leadership of the organisation. God bless Africa YPN,”
Kuria stated.
Elected to lead alongside him
were Mohamed Kari from Comoros who will serve under Kuria as Vice Chairperson,
Vuyolwethu Zungula of South Africa as Secretary General, Zaroua Ouma of Chad as
Treasurer, and Amira Saber of Egypt as the Organising Secretary.
The young parliamentarians also
elected leaders to represent each African region with Dr Betty from Ethiopia
being selected to lead the Eastern Region.
Amina Saber, who will also serve
as the organizing secretary, was elected to lead the Nothern bloc as well.
Ephone from Benin would lead the
Western region, Zanele Tanele from Eswatini the South, and finally, Hermione
from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) would lead the Central Africa
region.
The AYPN is a continental
parliamentary caucus that draws membership from serving Young Parliamentarians
in the African Continent.
The inaugural conference's major
discussion points were corruption, fiscal justice, and digital governance.
They called on governments to
combat corruption and advance integrity in Africa’s governance systems. They
also assessed Africa’s debt and the urgent need to address it.
The conference also highlighted
the need for regional cooperation, effective legislative reforms, and the
empowerment of young leaders to shape Africa’s future.
Henceforth, AYPA will work with
regional and international partners to empower the next generation of leaders
to foster transparent, accountable, and sustainable governance for Africa’s
future.
