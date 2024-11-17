Power is transient! See how GACHAGUA was treated in Embu yesterday during the installation of the Catholic Bishop as RUTO, UHURU, and KINDIKI got their chances





Sunday, November 17, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua found himself isolated yesterday during the installation of Peter Kimani as the Catholic Bishop of Embu Diocese, as he was notably ignored by all speakers, including President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

While Ruto, Uhuru, and Kindiki were handed the opportunity to address the congregants, Gachagua only received recognition from Nyeri Archbishop Antony Muheria but was never allowed to speak.



Despite arriving early at the ceremony, Gachagua chose to sit in the regular section, avoiding a separate tent that had been meant for the Very Important Persons (VIPs) such as the Head of State and other senior government officials.



Incidentally, despite arriving at the venue after the former DP's arrival, both the former Head of State and Ruto avoided greetings with Gachagua, depicting the extent of the political enmity between the two.



The controversy began when Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire who was the host, invited Kindiki to address the congregation, who then invited Uhuru Kenyatta, then Kindiki came back to the podium to invite President Ruto to finalise the protocol before the podium was handed back to Bishop Peter Ndung'u.



During the speeches, Gachagua stayed quiet and only stared as the senior government officials made their remarks. It is yet to be known whether the snub was intentional.



After the event, Gachagua, accompanied by his Mt. Kenya political allies, including Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, left abruptly despite calls from some members of the congregation for him to address them.



