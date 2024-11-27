The person GACHAGUA will support will beat RUTO in 2027 - RAILA ODINGA's 2022 election Chief Agent declares.





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Former Azimio leader Raila Odinga's chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory has said former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be the kingmaker in 2027 despite being removed from the government.

Gachagua was removed from the government after President William Ruto ordered Members of Parliament and Senators to impeach him.

However, even after being impeached, Gachagua has gained a lot of popularity in the country, especially in his backyard of Mt Kenya region.

In fact, selling President William Ruto in Mt Kenya region is like trying to 'sell pork in Saudi Arabia' because of the Gachagua impeachment.

Speaking about Gachagua's influence, Kanchory stated that any candidate that Gachagua will support in 2027 will send Ruto to Sugoi by 8 am.

“The person that Gachagua will support will beat Ruto in 2027.

"I don't like Gachagua but that's the person we must rally behind.

"Politics is a game of numbers. Plain and simple. Siasa musiweke Kwa roho. Let's be rational, not emotional,” Kanchory wrote on his Twitter page.

