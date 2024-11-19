Governor CECILY MBARIRE reprimands Embu residents for heckling RUTO in her presence over the weekend





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire lectured residents of her county for heckling President William Ruto during a church service over the weekend.

Ruto was delivering his speech when the audience began chanting ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogans.

The visibly annoyed Governor criticised her constituents terming the heckling as rude and a lack of respect for the office of the presidency.

“Tomorrow, we want our markets to be upgraded but we can’t ask for developments when we are heckling at the head of state,” she lamented.

In her remarks, Governor Mbarire emphasised the importance of respecting elected officials and maintaining a level of civility during public gatherings.

“Even if we are angry, we have never reached a point of heckling the President.

"We have been taught abusive politics of hate by leaders who want us to lose our track,” she added seemingly referring to former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

She further urged residents to express their grievances through constructive dialogue rather than disruptive behaviour.

“I am pleading with you as a veteran politician we are not helping ourselves with unnecessary political battles. When you see me quiet in this government I know what I am doing.

"Other places like Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu, and Kirinyanga have tarmacked roads, where are ours?” she asked the residents.

She pointed out that they cannot be coerced to leave the government when they are in need of development.

“We cannot compare ourselves to other regions that have development. We cannot afford to stay three years out of the government without any developments,” she noted.

