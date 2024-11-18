EUGENE WAMALWA outsmarts KALONZO as he is set to head the new coalition with GACHAGUA with an eye on the 2027 presidency – Look!





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has announced plans to form a new coalition with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Jubilee’s Jeremiah Kioni, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua but with Eugene Wamalwa as the leader of the coalition.

In a statement, DAP-K Deputy Party Leader Wafula Wamunyinyi stated that plans were in place to include political heavyweights and former Azimio members who have left or threatened to leave the coalition following Raila Odinga’s affiliation with President William Ruto’s government.

“Even the leader who was speaking the truth in UDA, you know him, the truth-teller Gachagua. He is also starting a political party and will join our coalition,” said Wamunyinyi.

In the same meeting, the party officially declared that the coalition’s main aim would be pushing for Wamalwa’s presidency as he will be on the ballot in the 2027 elections.

At the same time, Wamalwa called out fellow Western Kenya political giants; Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, and Wycliffe Oparanya for aligning with President William Ruto, declaring himself the sole Western politician worthy of vying for the presidency.

“I would like to assure you that the last man standing is Eugene Wamalwa and the last party standing in Western is DAP-K. I want you to pray for us as we prepare to vie on August 10, 2027,” Wamalwa stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST