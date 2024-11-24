Governor ANNE WAIGURU upsets some people as she speaks on retiring from politics in 2027 after her two terms end





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has disappointed her political enemies spreading rumours that she is planning to retire from politics in 2027.

Speaking in Kirinyaga, Waiguru affirmed that she will not hang her political boots when her second term ends in 2027.

The second-term governor stated that some people were alleging that she would retire, something that she denied.

“There are people who have been saying the governor is finishing then she goes home. Who told you I’m going home? Do I look like someone who is going home?” Waiguru posed.

The governor was speaking during the official opening of the NCBA Kerugoya Branch.

During the event, Waiguru urged investors to consider investing in Kirinyaga, even as she boasted of the county's rich potential.

“We are the number one producer of aromatic rice in the region, not just in Kenya. Pishori is only grown in Kirinyaga. That Pishori rice earns our farmers in excess of Sh25 billion every year.

“So if you’re thinking about where should you open a branch, I’m giving you the hints without telling you where. You know for me I need to get votes from everywhere,” Waiguru remarked.

The governor was first elected in 2017 and became one of the few women governors in the country.

She has since served as the Chairperson of the Council of Governors for two terms, making her one of the most influential women leaders in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST