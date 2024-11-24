Are Adani men and RUTO’s 'goons' hunting down NELSON AMENYA for ruining everything by exposing the JKIA and KETRACO deals? Look!

Sunday, November 24, 2024 – Adani whistleblower Nelson Amenya has ruled out the possibility of returning to Kenya any time soon.
This is after he exposed the
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and KETRACO deals with Adani
Holdings, forcing President William Ruto to cancel them after a public uproar.
Speaking to an Indian news
channel, Amenya said he would not return to Kenya soon, having created enemies
with his exposé.
He revealed that he had been in
receipt of threats from unnamed businesspeople and proxies of government
officials involved in the deal.
The same was extended to his
family and friends in a bid to silence him.
"Two months ago, I received
threats on my life.”
“They were looking for me, went
to my parents, sent detectives to my friends.”
“They have been snooping on my
bank and following my money trail, trying to find something illegal to charge
me with...The environment at the moment is very hostile.”
“If I were in Kenya, they would
not have sued me but arrested and jailed me without any charge," said
Amenya.
He said he would be staying out
of Kenya until he can be sure of his security when he returns.
Amenya appreciated the magnitude
of the matter, adding that he was extra careful not to land in the trap of his
new-found enemies.
"It is not safe to be in
Kenya. To bring down a deal worth over $3 billion, I have obviously made a few
enemies, and they would want to get back at me," he said.
