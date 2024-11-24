Are Adani men and RUTO’s 'goons' hunting down NELSON AMENYA for ruining everything by exposing the JKIA and KETRACO deals? Look!





Sunday, November 24, 2024 – Adani whistleblower Nelson Amenya has ruled out the possibility of returning to Kenya any time soon.

This is after he exposed the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and KETRACO deals with Adani Holdings, forcing President William Ruto to cancel them after a public uproar.

Speaking to an Indian news channel, Amenya said he would not return to Kenya soon, having created enemies with his exposé.

He revealed that he had been in receipt of threats from unnamed businesspeople and proxies of government officials involved in the deal.

The same was extended to his family and friends in a bid to silence him.

"Two months ago, I received threats on my life.”

“They were looking for me, went to my parents, sent detectives to my friends.”

“They have been snooping on my bank and following my money trail, trying to find something illegal to charge me with...The environment at the moment is very hostile.”

“If I were in Kenya, they would not have sued me but arrested and jailed me without any charge," said Amenya.

He said he would be staying out of Kenya until he can be sure of his security when he returns.

Amenya appreciated the magnitude of the matter, adding that he was extra careful not to land in the trap of his new-found enemies.

"It is not safe to be in Kenya. To bring down a deal worth over $3 billion, I have obviously made a few enemies, and they would want to get back at me," he said.

