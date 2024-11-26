Governor ANNE WAIGURU now begs RUTO to form a police squad to deal with femicide in the country





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called for the formation of a special police unit within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to address femicide in the country.

Speaking in Gichugu, Kirinyaga, Waiguru noted that the police unit will aid in curbing the killing of women, which has been on the rise recently.

The county boss emphasized the need for a lasting solution to combat femicide, noting that the recently reported cases are deeply shocking.

“We thank the president because he has taken some action and we are also asking for a long-term solution to these issues and a comprehensive assessment of what going on in our society needs.

"The cause of these killings needs to be looked at so that we can reduce cases of femicide and gender-based violence,” Waiguru remarked.

She further stated that gender-based violence has no place in society and expressed optimism that the 16-day campaign against femicide, announced by President William Ruto, will provide a clear plan for addressing the issue.

“Gender-based violence has no place in our society, we are hoping during those 16 days of activism this coming week, we will have proposals and solutions that will give us a comprehensive plan that will provide us lasting solution to the femicide and gender-based violence,” Waiguru explained.

On November 20, President William Ruto noted that the campaign dubbed 'Safe Home, Safe Space campaign' that begins on Monday, November 25, would be led by women leaders in government institutions.

He explained that the leaders would raise awareness of the signs of gender-based violence (GBV) while informing the public of the safe spaces and avenues where they can get help.

The Kenyan DAILY POST