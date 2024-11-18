ATWOLI brags how he got former SHA CEO ELIJAH WACHIRA fired for sabotaging the president

Monday, November 18, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has revealed his role in the sacking of ex-Acting Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Elijah Wachira.
In a statement, Atwoli disclosed that his role
as COTU boss and subsequent position on the SHA board made him one of the
decision-makers in the ouster of Wachira.
“I represent workers on the SHA board. This
Tuesday I was part of those people who made changes by showing the acting CEO
the way out,” he disclosed.
Atwoli further called for patience
from Kenyans as the government aims to fully transition citizens into
the new health funding model.
“Kenyans must give the authority (SHA) some
time to put its house in an effective manner of providing essential services to
Kenyans. As we continue putting things in line, we need the support of
Kenyans,” he asserted.
Wachira was this week sent on a 90-day
compulsory leave by the SHA board. Robert Ingasira, the Financial Services
Director, was picked to take his place.
A letter by SHA Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed
directed Wachira to proceed on leave immediately to allow for investigations
into his professional conduct.
The Board noted that SHA had been
committed to clearing pending bills since it was rolled out as its first
assignment towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) but Wachira’s actions went
against its efforts.
Wachira was further accused of bungling the
transition from NHIF to SHA, as well as frustrating outstanding debt payments
to health facilities.
