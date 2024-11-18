ATWOLI brags how he got former SHA CEO ELIJAH WACHIRA fired for sabotaging the president





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has revealed his role in the sacking of ex-Acting Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Elijah Wachira.

In a statement, Atwoli disclosed that his role as COTU boss and subsequent position on the SHA board made him one of the decision-makers in the ouster of Wachira.

“I represent workers on the SHA board. This Tuesday I was part of those people who made changes by showing the acting CEO the way out,” he disclosed.

Atwoli further called for patience from Kenyans as the government aims to fully transition citizens into the new health funding model.

“Kenyans must give the authority (SHA) some time to put its house in an effective manner of providing essential services to Kenyans. As we continue putting things in line, we need the support of Kenyans,” he asserted.

Wachira was this week sent on a 90-day compulsory leave by the SHA board. Robert Ingasira, the Financial Services Director, was picked to take his place.

A letter by SHA Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed directed Wachira to proceed on leave immediately to allow for investigations into his professional conduct.

The Board noted that SHA had been committed to clearing pending bills since it was rolled out as its first assignment towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) but Wachira’s actions went against its efforts.

Wachira was further accused of bungling the transition from NHIF to SHA, as well as frustrating outstanding debt payments to health facilities.

