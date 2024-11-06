MURKOMEN asks FKF Elections Board to explain MWENDWA’s eligibility





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Sport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen wants the Football Kenya Federation Elections Board to clear the air over FKF president Nick Mwendwa’s eligibility as a running mate for Doris Petra in next month’s polls.

While addressing the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture on Tuesday, Murkomen said they had discussed the issue with Mwendwa though there are legal hurdles.

“We had a very honest conversation with Nick and we came to the conclusion that he could not run for another term,” Murkomen said.

“Nonetheless, we must contend with the legal dilemma of whether someone who is ineligible to serve as president can still serve as vice president. Can you run for vice president or deputy president if you have already served out your term limit?”

Drawing a comparison to national politics, Murkomen asked if President William Ruto would be eligible to run for office again as a running mate after serving out his entire term.

“To put it plainly, President William Ruto is not eligible to run as the deputy president in 2032,” he said.

“I have had an open conversation with Nick and requested that he read our constitution. To become a vice president, a person must first be eligible to serve as president.

"That is because he or she can take over as president if the president becomes temporarily incapacitated,” Murkomen said.

The FKF Elections Board should, therefore, take full accountability and deal with the problem before it is too late.

