Is RUTO considering appointing MURKOMEN or CHIRCHIR as Interior CS to replace KINDIKI? – LOOK!





Monday, November 25, 2024 – President William Ruto is seriously considering appointing one of his close friends as the next Interior Cabinet Secretary.

This was revealed by Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, alias Mejja Donk, who revealed that he had obtained reliable information that Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen and Davis Chirchir were being considered for the Ministry of Interior docket.

Speaking during a church service at AIPCA Kangari in Murang'a County, Gathiru revealed that his intel indicated that one of the two was considered for the role as a thank-you gift for bringing in the controversial Indian company, Adani Holdings, to Kenya.

Gathiru also alleged that both Murkomen and Chirchir played an important role in bringing in the Adani Group to land a deal with the government.

''Those two ministers who were in the Energy and Transport dockets, they are the ones who signed with Adani saying that the company was good and therefore could be sold for the airport. Today, I have information that one of them is lined up for the Ministry of Interior job,’’ Gathiru revealed.

Gathiru, who is also an ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, claimed that the plan to move one of the two to the influential Interior docket was a strategy to allow the government to bring Adani back through the back door.

''They want to get one of those ministers who brought Adani to the Ministry of Interior so that when Adani makes a comeback, he can be well hidden,’’ he noted.

The Cabinet reorganization seems to be in the offing, with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi currently holding more than 2 dockets in the ministries of Interior, Gender, and Foreign Affairs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST