GACHAGUA has moved on after his impeachment and is not giving up on ‘Murima’ – See what he told RUTO and MPs after KINDIKI’s swearing-in





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua seems to have moved on after his impeachment and the subsequent swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki as the next Deputy President.

This is after he promised to give President William Ruto space to work over the next three years, despite his quick impeachment last month.

Speaking in public for the first time since his fate was sealed in court, Gachagua advised Ruto not to stop the progress made in the fight against illicit brews, particularly in the Mt Kenya region.

He called on the Head of State to consider delegating the duty to his deputy, Kithure Kindiki to ensure no illicit alcohol was sold to Kenyans.

According to Gachagua, several residents from the Mt Kenya region recently approached him and lamented about the resurgence of the sale of illegal alcohol within the populous region.

Gachagua further added that he was ready to grant President Ruto adequate space to fulfill the promises he made to Kenyans during the electioneering period.

According to him, he was ready to welcome the president back to Mt Kenya despite reports of orchestrating his impeachment.

At the same time, Gachagua also took a jab at the Members of the National Assembly, advising them to rush the approval of the Coffee Bill that was tabled before parliament in 2023 in the same manner they pushed his impeachment.

Gachagua also urged the lawmakers particularly those from the Mt Kenya region who pushed for his impeachment to apply the same effort and hasten the disbursement of the millions of money owed by the government to coffee farmers.

