GACHAGUA has moved on after his impeachment and is not giving up on ‘Murima’ – See what he told RUTO and MPs after KINDIKI’s swearing-in

Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua seems to have moved on after his impeachment and the subsequent swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki as the next Deputy President.
This is after he promised to
give President William Ruto space to work over the next three years, despite
his quick impeachment last month.
Speaking in public for the first
time since his fate was sealed in court, Gachagua advised Ruto not to stop the
progress made in the fight against illicit brews, particularly in the Mt Kenya
region.
He called on the Head of State
to consider delegating the duty to his deputy, Kithure Kindiki to ensure no
illicit alcohol was sold to Kenyans.
According to Gachagua, several
residents from the Mt Kenya region recently approached him and lamented about
the resurgence of the sale of illegal alcohol within the populous region.
Gachagua further added that he
was ready to grant President Ruto adequate space to fulfill the promises he made
to Kenyans during the electioneering period.
According to him, he was ready
to welcome the president back to Mt Kenya despite reports of orchestrating his
impeachment.
At the same time, Gachagua also
took a jab at the Members of the National Assembly, advising them to rush the
approval of the Coffee Bill that was tabled before parliament in 2023 in the
same manner they pushed his impeachment.
Gachagua also urged the
lawmakers particularly those from the Mt Kenya region who pushed for his
impeachment to apply the same effort and hasten the disbursement of the
millions of money owed by the government to coffee farmers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments