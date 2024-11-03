Vocal ODM politician responds to claims by a prominent lawyer that RAILA ODINGA is in India for specialized treatment.





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA and Raila Odinga’s ardent supporter, Robert Alai, has responded to claims by prominent lawyer Ndegwa Njiiru that the ODM leader is in India for treatment.

Ndegwa, in his tweet, alleged that Raila secretly jetted out of the country to India for medical attention, with his medical trip being kept a secret.

“Is it true that Mr. Raila Odinga is out of the country, and that he is actually in Adani’s land receiving treatment? Robert Alai kindly confirm this,',’’ Ndegwa tweeted.

Robert Alai has disputed claims by Ndegwa Njiiru that Raila is receiving treatment abroad and maintained that he is as fit as a fiddle.

However, Alai said Raila’s elder brother Senator Oburu is slightly under the weather.

“Not true! Baba is very healthy. Senator Oburu is the one slightly under the weather. We don’t hide these things,’’ Alai tweeted.

The last time Raila appeared in public was on October 22 when he toured Ethiopia and shared the photos on his X account.

His silence has sparked reactions amid the heated political battle between President William Ruto and impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachaua.

