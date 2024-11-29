GACHAGUA breaks silence after he was attacked by goons at a burial ceremony in Limuru – See what he said

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is lucky to be alive.
This is after he was attacked by goons and chased away
from a burial ceremony in Limuru, Kiambu County.
Breaking his silence after the ordeal,
Gachagua revealed that the goons approached him while heading to his car
and subsequently stoned it and hit it with iron bars.
"I was at a funeral service in Limuru for a young man called Erastus Nduati.
"While we were
preparing to lay the young man to rest goons attacked us and the other mourners
who were present, including children," Gachagua stated.
Here is Gachagua’s full statement;-
As Kenyans are well aware earlier this week
the government withdrew the final aspects of my security that was in place
after the impeachment process we are contesting.
However, we did not raise an issue with this
decision by the government although expectations were that any Kenyan who has
served at the level of government that I was privileged to serve at, would be
secured by the government even after leaving office.
However, it now looks like the decision to
withdraw my security was to leave me exposed to the kind of attack we have
witnessed today.
Today, I was at a funeral service in Limuru
for a young man called Erastus Nduati. While we were preparing to lay the young
man to rest goons attacked us & the other mourners who were present,
including children. The gangsters were armed with stones, machetes, iron bars, and sticks.
They descended randomly on mourners present
and attacked them using the weapons they had. A specific group followed
me as I went to my car, which they proceeded to attack with stones and iron
bars. We literally drove out of the venue under a hail of rocks!
This is very sad state of affairs and a major
low for the state, who were clearly complicit in these actions. We just
especially remember the family that had a loved one in a casket, who had to run
to safety despite their profound grief.
We will not be scared away from standing with
Kenyans who need us to support them in their moments of need. We just expect
such a terrible moment of shame will not be repeated.
