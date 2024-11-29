Did GACHAGUA stage the attack in Limuru yesterday? See who the police are pursuing for the alleged attempt on the former DP’s life

Friday, November 29, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may have staged his own assassination attempt in Limuru yesterday.
This is after his friend and
Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) over the incident in which an assassination
attempt was made on Gachagua’s life after hired goons invaded a burial ceremony
and attacked the former DP in broad daylight forcing him to run for his dear
life.
In a summon letter, Thang'wa was
required to appear before the Nyeri Regional Criminal Investigations Officer
(RCIO) today at 10:00 a.m.
According to the letter, the
senator was summoned in regards to the chaos witnessed at a
funeral in Limuru, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was in
attendance.
However, in responding to the
summons, Thang'wa claimed that he won't be intimidated but confirmed that he
would honour the summons.
"They refuse to meet us at
the CID headquarters on Kiambu Road but shamelessly summon us to Nyeri over an
incident that occurred in Limuru.”
“This intimidation will neither
intimidate nor silence us. See you in Nyeri tomorrow at 10 a.m.," Thang'wa
remarked.
Meanwhile, reacting to the
events in Limuru, the senator claimed that it was an assassination attempt on
the former deputy president
"We are here to say that it
was an attempted assassination of Rigathi Gachagua and this is being done in
Mt. Kenya only," Thang'wa claimed.
