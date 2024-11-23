GACHAGUA almost collapses after UHURU snubs him after being kept waiting in a hotel for 4 hours - Here is the message he wrote to him





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was reportedly kept waiting at a hotel for hours after dishing out millions of shillings to power brokers in the hope of meeting retired president Uhuru Kenyatta to mend fences.

Word has it that Uhuru wasn’t even aware of the meeting.

After waiting for more than four hours, Gachagua was shocked when Uhuru wrote him a short message saying, “Not interested”.

His handlers say he almost collapsed.

This is how The Star reported the gist.





