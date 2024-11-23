Elite police officers foil a terror attack after confronting Alshabaab terrorists in Garissa and recover lethal weapons (PHOTOs).





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - In a resolute demonstration of bravery and precision, Kenya's Elite Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted a meticulously planned, intelligence-driven operation in the Najo area of Fafi, Garissa.

The operation led to a dramatic confrontation with Alshabaab terrorists.



Following a fierce exchange of fire, one terrorist was neutralized, and a significant cache of weaponry including 3 AK-47 rifles and magazines, an RPG launcher, an RPG warhead, VHF radios, detonators, and other materials intended for a heinous plot on Kenyan soil was recovered.



The decisive action marks yet another victory in SOG's unwavering mission to safeguard the nation. Their commitment to ensuring the safety of all Kenyans remains steadfast.



The team extends gratitude to the local community for their vigilance and collaboration in reporting suspicious activities, which are vital in the fight against terror.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.