Detectives arrest the man who was captured on CCTV shooting dead a 25-year-old Somali man in Eastleigh - He is linked to a gang that shot dead a DCI officer in Kayole (PHOTO).





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - A 27-year-old man linked to the fatal shooting of Abdirahim Abdullahi Ibrahim which occurred on November 9, 2024, at DD Plaza in Nairobi's Kamukunji area has been arrested.

The suspect, identified as Paul Odhiambo Owuodho alias Fazul Muhamed, was arrested last evening in an intelligence-led operation conducted jointly by Shauri Moyo detectives and their DCI Hqs counterparts.

According to a report booked at California Police Station, a security guard had on the fateful night of November 9 heard a gunshot, before informing the police who rushed to the scene and found Abdirahim's body lying in a pool of blood, dead. He had a bullet shot through his neck.



After days of investigations and relentless pursuit, the suspect was last night traced to his hole within Kiambiu slums and taken to custody.



Shauri Moyo detectives have taken up the investigation ahead of Odhiambo's arraignment on Monday.

In the ongoing investigation, the detectives seek to establish the links between the suspect and the gang of three that in August 2023 accosted and gunned down DCI officer David Mayaka at the Mihang'o area of Kayole.





