Fresh twist as it emerges that the late KIPTUM’s wife, ASENATH ROTICH, no longer sees eye to eye with his parents - They reportedly chased her away with her kids





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - The family of the late marathoner Kevin Kiptum is reportedly embroiled in wrangles, barely a year after his demise.

Reports indicate that Kiptum’s wife Asenath Rotich was chased away by his parents together with her kids, months after he was buried after endless wrangles.

They accused her of embezzling the money that their late son left.

Asenath vacated the 3-bedroom house that the government had built for Kiptum after his demise and rented a house in a nearby town.

She has completely cut ties with Kiptum’s parents for the sake of her peace of mind.

Social media users have noted how she has transformed for the better after her husband’s death.

She has been posting photos and videos on Tiktok slaying, even as Kiptum’s parents lament how they are suffering after their son’s death.

The late marathoner’s parents recently aired their woes to the public and accused the government of failing to honour the promises made when their son was being buried.

Below is a post by a person who knows the late Kiptum’s family well, exposing their wrangles to the public.

