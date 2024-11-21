FBI and CIA reveal the billions ADANI Group allegedly paid RUTO’s men in bribes





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - United States investigative agencies, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), are working tirelessly to prevent the Indian conglomerate Adani Group from defrauding countries, particularly developing nations like Kenya.

Adani Group is owned by Gautam Adani who was indicted by a US court for bribing Indian government officials with Sh 37 billion to win a Sh 250 billion energy tender in India.

The US court stated that it has evidence showing that Adani, the 22nd richest person in the world according to Forbes, has been bribing government officials with billions to secure government tenders.

For instance, sources claim that in Kenya, Adani bribed government officials with Sh 9.2 billion to secure a Sh 92 billion tender to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for 30 years.

According to the United States government, those who benefitted from the bribes include senior state officials, Ministry of Transport and Treasury officials, among others. The FBI and CIA are expected to name these individuals in the coming days.

