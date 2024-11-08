Fraud at NTSA: A whistleblower claims top jobs are already reserved ahead of interviews scheduled for next week.





Friday, November 8, 2024 - A whistleblower has exposed what they describe as outright fraud in the upcoming job interviews at Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) scheduled for 12th and 13th November.

The source reveals that the hiring process for key positions, including Deputy Director - Licensing, Manager of Driver Training, Motor Vehicle Inspection, and others, is a total charade, with the outcome already arranged to benefit favored candidates tied to NTSA’s senior officials.



"Dear Mr. Cyprian Nyakundi.



Kindly hide my identity. I am a whistleblower.

I would like to bring to your attention fraudulent and corrupt activities in NTSA relating to upcoming job interviews scheduled for next week on the 12th and 13th of November.

All the interviews were advertised internally.



The outcome of these interviews has been predetermined, and therefore the purported interviews, to say the least, are a total sham and façade.



The predetermined outcome of the fake, fraudulent, and sham interviews are as listed below:



(i) Deputy Director - Licensing

NTSA/07/2024/01

Fake Winner/Ranked 1st/Predetermined Outcome/Reserved for: Eva Nyawira M



(ii) Manager – Driver Training and Testing

NTSA/07/2024/09

Fake Winner/Ranked 1st/Predetermined Outcome/Reserved for: Lucy Muthoni Mulaa



(iii) Manager – Motor Vehicle Inspection

NTSA/07/2024/08

Fake Winner/Ranked 1st/Predetermined Outcome/Reserved for: Maryanne Munyao



(iv) Manager – HR and Administration

NTSA/07/2024/03

Fake Winner/Ranked 1st/Predetermined Outcome/Reserved for: Francis Odour



(v) Manager – ICT Business Systems and Projects

NTSA/07/2024/05

Fake Winner/Ranked 1st/Predetermined Outcome/Reserved for: June Irungu



(vi) Manager – Registration

NTSA/07/2024/06

Fake Winner/Ranked 1st/Predetermined Outcome/Reserved for: Collins Kien



(vii) Manager – Internal Audit

NTSA/07/2024/02

Fake Winner/Ranked 1st/Predetermined Outcome/Reserved for: Moses Murigu



(viii) Manager – Safety Audits and Inspection

NTSA/07/2024/04

Fake Winner/Ranked 1st/Predetermined Outcome/Reserved for Ogeto



This is the level of corruption in NTSA whereby placement of jobs is pre-determined before interviews.

This fraud is advanced by a few members of the NTSA board, the Director General, and some Directors, whereby horse-trading is the order of the day—part my back, I part your back.

The persons who end up getting the job will have parted with money or are expected to be involved in corrupt activities in the future to pay back the person who pushed for them.



The job of the Deputy Director is supposed to be advertised externally, but the Director General, Mr. George Njao, has forced his way to ensure that the job is advertised internally to avoid competition for his protégé.

This is against HR policy and is highly corrupt.



Mr. Paul Posho, a member of the NTSA board and chairperson of the Finance, Human Resource, and Strategy Committee of the board, is fronting one Lucy M. Mulaa by all means and is using his position unfairly, illegally, and corruptly.



All the persons listed above, in one way or another, have a godfather pushing for them or fraudulently secured the position beforehand by way of bribes.

This applies to the other advertised positions of the Principal Officers. All the interviews have been compromised, and the outcomes have been predetermined.



The NTSA staff who have been invited for the sham interviews have been told to their faces that the position has been reserved for the persons listed above.

The NTSA staff are demoralized and demotivated because of the corrupt and criminal enterprise at the NTSA board and Director General.



Can the Office of the President, the Office of the Head of Public Service, EACC, Public Service Commission, DCI, DPP, Witness Protection Agency, KNHRC, and other agencies whose mandate concerns matters of public service employment and corruption quickly take it up to save NTSA and remove these corrupt officials?





Let NTSA NOT GO TO THE DOGS.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.