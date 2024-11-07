Prime suspect in the abduction and brutal assault of Mombasa-based blogger BRUCE JOHN KHAJIRA arrested at Lunga Lunga border while trying to flee to Tanzania (PHOTOs).





Friday, November 8, 2024 - One of the prime suspects in the September 12 abduction and subsequent brutal assault of blogger Bruce John Khajira aka Chawa - 001 has been arrested at the Lunga Lunga border while trying to flee to Tanzania. The suspect has been identified as Omar Ali Mohamed alias Nyanya.

Omar Ali has been on the run since the commission of the diabolical act, and his arrest is a culmination of days and nights of vigilance by duty-bound detectives working jointly with the Immigration Department, who were privy to the plans by the masterminds to sneak out of the country all those implicated in the perversion.

In the painstaking investigation conducted by a select team of DCI Hqs detectives, Omar Ali was forensically placed at both the primary and secondary scenes of the incident, besides being in constant communication with other known perpetrators before, during, and after the incident.

Notably, detectives at the Digital Forensics Lab identified the motor vehicle make Nissan Note grey in colour and registration number KDQ 394C, in which the victim was bundled from his house to the scene. The vehicle had been hired by Omar Ali on 20th August 2024 and returned on 12th September in the evening after the fiendish gang completed their hellish mission. The car has since been intercepted and detained.

Crime researchers were also able to forensically place the said car at the primary scene (where the victim was brutally assaulted) at a County Government of Mombasa construction site within the Bonje Area for about 2 hours, before revving to Mwakirunge area where the victim was dumped.

With Omar Ali now in custody and undergoing interrogation, it is just a matter of time before anyone else involved is brought before the firm grip of the law.

Several accomplices have since been identified and are holing up in various parts of the country, and the DCI calls upon them to surrender at any police station or DCI offices.

To deliver justice, no individual, irrespective of their status in society, will be spared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.