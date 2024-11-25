Former NTV anchor DOREEN MAJALA was reportedly beaten by her husband GIDEON MULYUNGI, the Mwingi Central MP, until she lost hearing in one ear - He allegedly killed his first wife.





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Local TV journalist Doreen Majala was reportedly subjected to physical abuse by her controversial politician husband Gideon Mulyungi until she lost hearing in one ear.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Majala reunited with her abusive husband, who is the MP for Mwingi Central, because of his deep pockets.

Aoko further alleged that Mulyungi killed his first wife.

Doreen had in a past interview narrated how she called off the relationship with the MP at night after going through domestic violence.

She said that after having enough, she walked out of the marriage with her handbag and had to start life from scratch again.

Majala was depressed at the time of the divorce as she filed a case in court but later decided to settle the matter out of court in an agreement estimated at Sh3 million.

The agreement saved the MP from a two-year jail term, which could have caused him to lose his parliamentary seat.

Earlier this year, she confirmed that she had reunited with her ex-husband and shared photos of her having a romantic dinner with him at one of the luxurious restaurants in Nairobi.

Check out Aoko’s post.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.