A cunning Kikuyu man who pretends that motorists have knocked him down before demanding compensation busted - He camps on busy roads in Nairobi (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - A cunning man has been camping on major roads in Nairobi where he preys on unsuspecting motorists by pretending that he has been knocked down, before demanding compensation.

A motorist busted him through a dash cam while he was trying to apply the trick, but it was not a lucky day for him.

In the video, the man is seen crossing the busy road and pretending that he has been knocked down.

He bangs the bonnet and orders the driver to stop, claiming that he had injured him.

“Niko na camera nakuona, Unaonekana acha ujinga. Toa ujinga kwa barabara,” the driver, who was probably familiar with the man’s modus operandi, is heard saying.

An argument ensues as the man approaches the driver, insisting that he had injured him.

His aim was to be given money.

A traffic police officer intervenes and slaps the cunning man, before directing the motorist to drive on.

Apparently, the cop is familiar with the man’s cunning tricks, having seen him do the same thing to other motorists.

Watch the video.

