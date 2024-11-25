Was FLORENCE WANJIKU, the woman allegedly assaulted by her lover ELIAS NJAU having an affair with the watchman - What she was captured doing to him on CCTV has left tongues wagging.





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - On the fateful day that 33-year-old businesswoman Florence Wanjiku was allegedly assaulted by her lover Elias Njau, she was captured on camera passionately hugging the watchman and almost getting intimate with him, after returning home at night while drunk.

The passionate hug has left tongues wagging, with a section of social media users questioning whether she had an affair with the watchman behind her lover’s back.

Book Ten, a popular X personality, posted a screen grab of the CCTV footage and wrote, “Your wife doing this with the watchman,”

A section of X users believe that the watchman has been ‘sampling’ Florence without Njau’s knowledge.

Watch the full footage if you missed it.

CCTV footage shows the altercation between Bishop KIENGEI’s friend ELIAS NJAU and his lover FLORENCE WANJIKU before he stabbed her pic.twitter.com/mxf1uCzm5i — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 25, 2024

