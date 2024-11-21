Love Triangle: An eyewitness reveals what led to the death of alleged fraudster AKOKO BILLIONAIRE! The young man died a painful death.





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged concerning the murder of alleged fraudster Akoko Billionaire, who died on Sunday night.

According to an eyewitness, Akoko found another man with his girlfriend at a club along Kibera Drive, leading to an altercation.

Akoko reportedly picked up a machete from his high-end vehicle which was parked outside the club and attacked the man, inflicting injuries on his neck.

A rowdy mob ganged up against Akoko after the attack but patrol cops managed to rescue him.

Akoko was locked in the vehicle by his friends to protect him from the mob, only for him to jump out baying for a fight while armed with a machete.

The mob reportedly overpowered him and used the machete to stab him to death.

It is alleged that he was stabbed 7 times, leading to his death.

Below is a post from a person who witnessed the incident.





