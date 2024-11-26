FLORENCE WANJIKU, the lady attacked by her youthful lover ELIAS NJAU openly declared that she had a soft spot for WABABAs on TikTok (Watch Videos)





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Nakuru-based businesswoman, Florence Wanjiku, who came into the limelight a few days ago after she was attacked by her youthful lover Elias Njau and reportedly stabbed 18 times, sent cryptic messages on TikTok, indicating that she had a soft spot for ‘Wababas’(older men).

In one of the videos, Florence jokes about her spouse taking her home to his parents, only for her to fall in love with his father.

Infidelity is believed to be among the reasons behind Wanjiku’s endless wrangles with her lover.

Watch her TikTok videos.

FLORENCE WANJIKU, the lady attacked by her youthful lover ELIAS NJAU openly declared that she had a soft spot for WABABAs pic.twitter.com/aA9gfRRCFR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 26, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.