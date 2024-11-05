"F*** your boyfriend" RUGER tells woman after he brought her up on stage only for her to declare her love for her man (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Ruger asked a woman to leave his stage after he invited her over to dance but she gave a shout out to her man.
Ruger, known to invite women on stage during his
performances to engage in sensual dances with him, did the same thing during
his recent show.
However, the woman he invited danced by herself, without
grinding against him like other women have done in the past.
Ruger then asked when her last relationship was and she told
him she is currently in a relationship.
She proceeded to call her boyfriend's name and declared her
love for him.
She then appeared to call him on her phone and asked Ruger
to say hello to her boyfriend.
But Ruger responded: "f*** your boyfriend."
"You have to go now," Ruger sang light-heartedly
and asked her to leave his stage, which she did.
Ruger has gone viral multiple times for his s£xually charged
dances with female fans during his shows.
Watch the latest video below.
"F*** your boyfriend" RUGER tells a LADY after he brought her up on stage only for her to declare her love for her man pic.twitter.com/vS0t1QGXoy— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 5, 2024
