"F*** your boyfriend" RUGER tells woman after he brought her up on stage only for her to declare her love for her man (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Ruger asked a woman to leave his stage after he invited her over to dance but she gave a shout out to her man.

Ruger, known to invite women on stage during his performances to engage in sensual dances with him, did the same thing during his recent show.

However, the woman he invited danced by herself, without grinding against him like other women have done in the past.

Ruger then asked when her last relationship was and she told him she is currently in a relationship.

She proceeded to call her boyfriend's name and declared her love for him.

She then appeared to call him on her phone and asked Ruger to say hello to her boyfriend.

But Ruger responded: "f*** your boyfriend."

"You have to go now," Ruger sang light-heartedly and asked her to leave his stage, which she did.

Ruger has gone viral multiple times for his s£xually charged dances with female fans during his shows.

Watch the latest video below.