Equatorial Guinea to install surveillance cameras in offices after 400 private videos of BALTASAR EBANG ENGONGA went public







Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President, Teddy Nguema, has ordered surveillance cameras in state offices following the disgraceful scandal involving 400 alleged private tapes.

This comes after the country's ANIF Director Baltasar Ebang Engonga was arrested and suspended after tapes of his encounters with several women including wives of prominent officials' were found.

The tapes depict Ebang in encounters with different women, some of whom are reported to be married, including the wife of the Presidential security head and his own brother’s spouse.

The videos, reportedly recorded in various locations including his office, hotels, and public spaces were found during a corruption probe.

Ebang had initially been detained on allegations of corruption, but the investigation uncovered these recordings on his personal devices.

In response to the scandal, Equatorial Guinea's Vice President, Teddy Nguema, has announced a comprehensive plan to install surveillance cameras in state offices.

This initiative aims to enforce stricter adherence to public service ethics and enhance accountability among officials.

“We have taken this measure to ensure compliance with the law on public officials and to eradicate improper and illicit behaviour,” it read.

"We will not admit any fault that denigrates the integrity of our administration, and those who engage in these practices will face drastic measures," the VP’s statement read.

The VP noted that the installation of surveillance systems in state offices signals a resolute stand against corruption and misconduct.

“The government will soon implement the installation of surveillance cameras in all offices of state bodies. We have taken this measure to ensure compliance with the law on public officials and to eradicate improper and illicit behaviour. We will not admit any fault that denigrates the integrity of our administration and those who engage in these practices will face drastic measures,” the post read.