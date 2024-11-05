One of the women in the Equatorial Guinea scandal allegedly commits suicide after seeing her video trending online







Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - One of the women in the Equatorial Guinea s3x scandal with the country's financial crime chief, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has allegedly committed suicide.

The woman who is yet to be named took her life after seeing her trending video online.

A video shared by City Digest shows the woman's family members weeping after seeing her lifeless body.





The Equatorial Guinea’s financial crime chief and head of the National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), has since been arrested over his explicit personal recordings.

The tapes, allegedly numbering over 300, depict Ebang in encounters with multiple women, some of whom are reported to be married, including the wife of the Presidential security head and his own brother’s spouse.

The videos, reportedly recorded in various locations including his office, hotels, and public spaces were found during a corruption probe.

Ebang had initially been detained on allegations of corruption, but the investigation uncovered these recordings on his personal devices.

Authorities subsequently leaked the footage, sparking widespread backlash.

The scandal is particularly explosive given Ebang’s public profile and personal life; he is married and has six children.