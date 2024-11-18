Mad rush as RUTO’s Government begins 2-week mass recruitment for well-paying jobs abroad.

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - The government has announced that it is in the final stages of negotiations to secure new overseas job opportunities for Kenyans.
According to Government
Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, the government plans to conduct a new job
recruitment drive.
Mwaura announced that the new
recruitment will run for roughly two weeks, with the exercise set to run from
November 18 to December 6 this year.
''A new recruitment for these
foreign opportunities will kick off from 18th November to 6th December 2024
across the counties,'' Mwaura announced.
He urged Kenyans to come out in
their numbers and take advantage of the opportunities to gain meaningful
employment in foreign countries.
''We encourage Kenyans to seize
these opportunities which not only provide jobs but also skills and technology
transfer to Kenya,'' he said.
The new job
opportunities come following the finalisation of bilateral engagements
with foreign countries willing to accommodate Kenyans and
offer them the opportunities.
Mwaura revealed that successful
applicants would be taken to include Russia, Poland, and Jordan, among other
countries.
''The government is also
finalising bilateral negotiations with other countries to expand our labour
export market beyond our traditional destinations. Active negotiations are in
the sunset stages with Russia, Poland, and Jordan to open more doors of
opportunities to Kenyans abroad,'' he said.
According to Mwaura, successfully completing the negotiations and recruiting Kenyans will allow the government to broaden the employment pool for jobless
Kenyans.
This comes even as Kenyans
lament limited opportunities despite the government saying it has created over
1 million jobs.
