Mad rush as RUTO’s Government begins 2-week mass recruitment for well-paying jobs abroad.





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - The government has announced that it is in the final stages of negotiations to secure new overseas job opportunities for Kenyans.

According to Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, the government plans to conduct a new job recruitment drive.

Mwaura announced that the new recruitment will run for roughly two weeks, with the exercise set to run from November 18 to December 6 this year.

''A new recruitment for these foreign opportunities will kick off from 18th November to 6th December 2024 across the counties,'' Mwaura announced.

He urged Kenyans to come out in their numbers and take advantage of the opportunities to gain meaningful employment in foreign countries.

''We encourage Kenyans to seize these opportunities which not only provide jobs but also skills and technology transfer to Kenya,'' he said.

The new job opportunities come following the finalisation of bilateral engagements with foreign countries willing to accommodate Kenyans and offer them the opportunities.

Mwaura revealed that successful applicants would be taken to include Russia, Poland, and Jordan, among other countries.

''The government is also finalising bilateral negotiations with other countries to expand our labour export market beyond our traditional destinations. Active negotiations are in the sunset stages with Russia, Poland, and Jordan to open more doors of opportunities to Kenyans abroad,'' he said.

According to Mwaura, successfully completing the negotiations and recruiting Kenyans will allow the government to broaden the employment pool for jobless Kenyans.

This comes even as Kenyans lament limited opportunities despite the government saying it has created over 1 million jobs.

