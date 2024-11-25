Shock as Sports CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN threatens to stop funding Harambee Stars after failing to qualify for AFCON





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Engin Firat's tenure as Harambee Stars coach is on the line after the team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

This is after Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen threatened to stop funding Harambee Stars after a dismal performance at AFCON qualifiers.

During the unveiling of the NYC National Election Steering Committee, Murkomen said the ministry would cease funding Firat's contract after failing to guide the team to AFCON.

He, however, noted that the decision to fire the coach rests with the Football Kenya Federation.

According to Murkomen, he had done his best to support Harambee Stars but there is nothing to show for it.

"I am aware of the agreement between FKF and the coach, which stipulates that failure to qualify for AFCON would lead to disengagement," Murkomen said on Wednesday.

The CS noted that the Sports docket had an agreement with Firat while drafting the coach's three-year contract which Firat signed in September 2021, with a reported monthly salary of Ksh 1.5 million.

"Since the ministry funded the contract, we will, given the circumstances of our failure to qualify, implement that part of the agreement and cease providing further resources," he said.

Kenya, despite a promising start to the qualifiers, finished third in Group J, behind Cameroon and Zimbabwe after a torrid run of three losses and three draws in six matches.

