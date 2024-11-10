ELON MUSK reacts after his transdaughter said she's leaving the US over TRUMP's victory

Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Elon Musk has reacted to his transdaughter's latest statement.
Vivian Jenna Wilson, who changed her gender and dropped her
father's last name because she wants no connection to Elon Musk, announced that
she cannot live in a US governed by Donald Trump, whom her father supports. She
added that she will leave the US for the next four years.
Reacting to a report about this, Elon wrote on X: "The
woke mind virus killed my son."
Vivian was born male and Elon insists on calling her "son".
0 Comments