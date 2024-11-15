Coca-Cola Africa boss DARYL WILSON accused by his ex-wife of neglecting their son, days after marrying a local beauty queen in a lavish wedding.





Friday, November 15, 2024 - The ex-wife of Coca-Cola Africa boss Daryl Wilson has publicly exposed him for being an alleged deadbeat dad despite his immense wealth.

Wilson’s ex-wife, Queentar Mercy, took to her Instagram stories and described him as a narcissist, claiming that he doesn’t support their son even as he displays opulence.

“Throwing a massive wedding while neglecting your responsibilities as a father. Narcissists will finish me,” she wrote while reacting to his recent wedding.





Her remarks come days after her ex-husband walked down the aisle with local model Phidelia Mutunga, who was crowned Miss Supranational Africa in 2021, in a lavish wedding held at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club last weekend.

Interestingly, Phidelia and Mercy were once best friends.

She was Mercy’s make-up artist during her wedding.

After Mercy parted ways with Wilson over domestic abuse and infidelity, Phidelia fell in love with him.

