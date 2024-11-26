DRAMA as Nominated MCA LEAH SEREM carries eggs all the way from Kuresoi to Nakuru to attack her fellow MCA (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Drama marred the Nakuru county assembly as MCAs engaged in a fistfight over leadership wrangles.

Nominated Member of County Assembly Leah Serem reportedly carried eggs all the way from Kuresoi to Nakuru to attack her fellow MCA.

According to the MCA, Serem accosted him as they were making their way into the assembly chambers and attacked her with eggs.

The UDA party-affiliated MCAs are split over the party's directive to maintain a new majority leader.

A section of ward representatives rejected the decision by the ruling party to affirm Keringet MCA as the new majority leader, leading to chaos in the assembly.

Huyo nominated MCA Leah Serem carried eggs all the way from Kuresoi to Nakuru kuitumia kupiga a fellow, elected, MCA nayo



We are aware of the shame our MCAs are exposing themselves to daily physical confrontations...



